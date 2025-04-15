Draggy CTO Price (DRAGGY)
The live price of Draggy CTO (DRAGGY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 374.27K USD. DRAGGY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Draggy CTO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Draggy CTO price change within the day is -2.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69T USD
During today, the price change of Draggy CTO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Draggy CTO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Draggy CTO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Draggy CTO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-22.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Draggy CTO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.72%
-2.05%
+34.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Draggy is a memecoin inspired by Matt Furie’s “The Night Rider” book. Draggy, a prominent character who embarks on a journey through a vividly imagined world filled with other magical creatures. Draggy embarks on a quest and encounters various characters along the way who become his friends. They are a frog, a rat, and a bat. Together they become a fierce force and have the courage to face the unknown in the mystical lands. Join us and become a part of our enchanting community!
