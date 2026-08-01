DOYR Price Today

The live DOYR (DOYR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOYR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DOYR.

DOYR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 297,691, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DOYR. During the last 24 hours, DOYR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01266627, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DOYR moved -0.05% in the last hour and -14.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.80K.

DOYR (DOYR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 297.69K$ 297.69K $ 297.69K Volume (24H) $ 33.80K$ 33.80K $ 33.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 297.69K$ 297.69K $ 297.69K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DOYR is $ 297.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.80K. The circulating supply of DOYR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 297.69K.