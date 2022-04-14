Doug (DOUG) Information

DOUG CTO exists to redefine what it means to build a community token. Born from betrayal and abandoned leadership, the project was reclaimed by its holders — not to chase hype, but to create a foundation of trust, transparency, and long-term value.

We believe that the future of decentralized finance belongs to those who lock in, not those who sell out. That’s why we’ve secured a significant portion of the total supply, proving our commitment isn’t just talk — it’s on-chain.

Our mission is to empower every holder to become a builder, every trade to support progress, and every setback to fuel innovation. Doug CTO is no longer a meme — it’s a movement.