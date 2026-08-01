DoubleZero Staked SOL Price Today

The live DoubleZero Staked SOL (DZSOL) price today is $ 81.72, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current DZSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 81.72 per DZSOL.

DoubleZero Staked SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,679,224, with a circulating supply of 32.79K DZSOL. During the last 24 hours, DZSOL traded between $ 79.88 (low) and $ 82.03 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 887.68, while the all-time low was $ 7.43.

In short-term performance, DZSOL moved -0.18% in the last hour and +2.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 165.56.

DoubleZero Staked SOL (DZSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.68M$ 2.68M $ 2.68M Volume (24H) $ 165.56$ 165.56 $ 165.56 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.22M$ 116.22M $ 116.22M Circulation Supply 32.79K 32.79K 32.79K Total Supply 1,422,488.879113313 1,422,488.879113313 1,422,488.879113313

The current Market Cap of DoubleZero Staked SOL is $ 2.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 165.56. The circulating supply of DZSOL is 32.79K, with a total supply of 1422488.879113313. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.22M.