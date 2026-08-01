dotmoovs Price Today

The live dotmoovs (MOOV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOOV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOOV.

dotmoovs currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 231,052, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MOOV. During the last 24 hours, MOOV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096391, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOOV moved -0.00% in the last hour and -1.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.44K.

dotmoovs (MOOV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 231.05K$ 231.05K $ 231.05K Volume (24H) $ 1.44K$ 1.44K $ 1.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 231.05K$ 231.05K $ 231.05K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of dotmoovs is $ 231.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.44K. The circulating supply of MOOV is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 231.05K.