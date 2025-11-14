Dorol (DRL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dorol (DRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dorol (DRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 51.27K
Total Supply: $ 10.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 13.36
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.38B
All-Time High: $ 4,469.59
All-Time Low: $ 3,321.49
Current Price: $ 3,838.38

Dorol (DRL) Information Dorol is a gold‑backed digital asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. Each token, labeled DRL, is backed by one troy ounce of 999.9‑fine investment-grade gold that is professionally vaulted and fully insured. The project's aim is to combine gold’s enduring store-of-value with the speed, accessibility, and composability of public blockchain infrastructure, enabling seamless trading, transfer, and redemption of tokenized physical gold Dorol is a gold‑backed digital asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. Each token, labeled DRL, is backed by one troy ounce of 999.9‑fine investment-grade gold that is professionally vaulted and fully insured. The project's aim is to combine gold’s enduring store-of-value with the speed, accessibility, and composability of public blockchain infrastructure, enabling seamless trading, transfer, and redemption of tokenized physical gold Official Website: https://dorol.io/ Whitepaper: https://dorol.io/WP.pdf

Dorol (DRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dorol (DRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of DRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DRL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

