Dork Lord Price (DORKY)
The live price of Dork Lord (DORKY) today is 0.02127327 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.48M USD. DORKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dork Lord Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dork Lord price change within the day is -7.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 69.42M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DORKY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DORKY price information.
During today, the price change of Dork Lord to USD was $ -0.00172087228564532.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dork Lord to USD was $ +0.0027826266.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dork Lord to USD was $ -0.0090689439.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dork Lord to USD was $ -0.001880515710103684.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00172087228564532
|-7.48%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0027826266
|+13.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0090689439
|-42.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001880515710103684
|-8.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dork Lord: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
-7.48%
-8.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dork Lord ($DORKY) is a community-driven, ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain inspired by the dark and whimsical themes of Matt Furie’s comic characters. As a memecoin, $DORKY aligns with the popular cultural style established by figures like Pepe the Frog but introduces a distinctive twist by embodying the “final boss” character archetype. Dork Lord operates with a 100% circulating supply model, making it fully community-owned and eliminating developer-controlled reserves. The token structure includes a 0% buy/sell tax, which allows users to trade $DORKY without additional transaction costs imposed by the contract. Liquidity for $DORKY was added to Uniswap and has been locked, ensuring stability in the token's trading environment and building trust within the community.
