DORA Price Today

The live DORA (DORA) price today is $ 0.00785807, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current DORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00785807 per DORA.

DORA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,858,066, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DORA. During the last 24 hours, DORA traded between $ 0.00779854 (low) and $ 0.00787029 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.576132, while the all-time low was $ 0.00759654.

In short-term performance, DORA moved +0.04% in the last hour and -0.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 319.74K.

DORA (DORA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.86M$ 7.86M $ 7.86M Volume (24H) $ 319.74K$ 319.74K $ 319.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.86M$ 7.86M $ 7.86M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DORA is $ 7.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 319.74K. The circulating supply of DORA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.86M.