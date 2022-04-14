Dor (DOR) Tokenomics
Dor (DOR) Information
The DOR token is the first L0 token on the Constellation Network. The DOR token is native to the DOR metagraph, and its utility is to provide incentives in the form of commissions for users to install Dor Traffic Miner sensors on retail locations and share the foot traffic data collected with the Dor Metagraph.
The DOR token utilizes minting and locking mechanisms with a constantly adjusting circular supply designed to secure validator network resources. This utility token was not sold in any private sale to investors or allocated to advisors or team members. Tokens are generated either temporarily through distributions or continuously through nodes.
Dor Technologies is the company behind the Dor Traffic Miner sensors and has a metagraph, or Layer 1 project-specific decentralized network, that runs on top of Constellation’s global Layer 0 network, called the Hypergraph.
The Dor metagraph is a decentralized ledger-based service used for the distribution, validation, and incentivization of data produced by the Dor Traffic Miner and other future product offerings.
Dor (DOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dor (DOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dor (DOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dor (DOR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOR's tokenomics, explore DOR token's live price!
DOR Price Prediction
Want to know where DOR might be heading? Our DOR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.