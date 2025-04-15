Dor Price (DOR)
The live price of Dor (DOR) today is 0.00762124 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.79M USD. DOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dor Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dor price change within the day is -0.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 234.90M USD
During today, the price change of Dor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dor to USD was $ +0.0015591921.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dor to USD was $ -0.0008922444.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dor to USD was $ -0.00237810690181713.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.66%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015591921
|+20.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008922444
|-11.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00237810690181713
|-23.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dor: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
-0.66%
+9.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The DOR token is the first L0 token on the Constellation Network. The DOR token is native to the DOR metagraph, and its utility is to provide incentives in the form of commissions for users to install Dor Traffic Miner sensors on retail locations and share the foot traffic data collected with the Dor Metagraph. The DOR token utilizes minting and locking mechanisms with a constantly adjusting circular supply designed to secure validator network resources. This utility token was not sold in any private sale to investors or allocated to advisors or team members. Tokens are generated either temporarily through distributions or continuously through nodes. Dor Technologies is the company behind the Dor Traffic Miner sensors and has a metagraph, or Layer 1 project-specific decentralized network, that runs on top of Constellation’s global Layer 0 network, called the Hypergraph. The Dor metagraph is a decentralized ledger-based service used for the distribution, validation, and incentivization of data produced by the Dor Traffic Miner and other future product offerings.
