Doppel Price Today

The live Doppel (DOPPEL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOPPEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DOPPEL.

Doppel currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 54,845, with a circulating supply of 99.35B DOPPEL. During the last 24 hours, DOPPEL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DOPPEL moved -0.17% in the last hour and -3.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Doppel (DOPPEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 54.85K$ 54.85K $ 54.85K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.20K$ 55.20K $ 55.20K Circulation Supply 99.35B 99.35B 99.35B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Doppel is $ 54.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOPPEL is 99.35B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.20K.