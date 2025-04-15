Dopex Rebate Price (RDPX)
The live price of Dopex Rebate (RDPX) today is 1.1 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.50M USD. RDPX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dopex Rebate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dopex Rebate price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.36M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RDPX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RDPX price information.
During today, the price change of Dopex Rebate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dopex Rebate to USD was $ -0.2914407100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dopex Rebate to USD was $ -0.4489498200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dopex Rebate to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.2914407100
|-26.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4489498200
|-40.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dopex Rebate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+7.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
rDPX is the Dopex protocol rebate token. It is a token minted and distributed for any losses incurred by pool participants. The amount of tokens minted are determined based on the net value of losses incurred at the end of a pool's epoch. A percentage of the losses, which is determined by governance, is minted for all pool participants after the epoch has ended. rDPX while having a no cap supply - has mechanisms in-place to avoid it from being valueless while also providing intrinsic value to the token. 1. rDPX would be a fee requirement for future app layer additions to Dopex such as vaults. 2. Dopex would support rDPX as collateral to borrow funds from Margin to leverage option positions. 3. rDPX would be usable as collateral to mint synthetic assets, commodities etc. which could further be used to create options for synthetic non-crypto assets. 4. Fee accrual can be boosted via staking rDPX.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 RDPX to VND
₫28,205.1
|1 RDPX to AUD
A$1.727
|1 RDPX to GBP
￡0.825
|1 RDPX to EUR
€0.968
|1 RDPX to USD
$1.1
|1 RDPX to MYR
RM4.851
|1 RDPX to TRY
₺41.833
|1 RDPX to JPY
¥157.696
|1 RDPX to RUB
₽90.464
|1 RDPX to INR
₹94.622
|1 RDPX to IDR
Rp18,333.326
|1 RDPX to KRW
₩1,566.95
|1 RDPX to PHP
₱62.733
|1 RDPX to EGP
￡E.56.089
|1 RDPX to BRL
R$6.435
|1 RDPX to CAD
C$1.518
|1 RDPX to BDT
৳133.639
|1 RDPX to NGN
₦1,765.643
|1 RDPX to UAH
₴45.408
|1 RDPX to VES
Bs78.1
|1 RDPX to PKR
Rs308.55
|1 RDPX to KZT
₸569.646
|1 RDPX to THB
฿36.949
|1 RDPX to TWD
NT$35.607
|1 RDPX to AED
د.إ4.037
|1 RDPX to CHF
Fr0.891
|1 RDPX to HKD
HK$8.525
|1 RDPX to MAD
.د.م10.186
|1 RDPX to MXN
$22.077