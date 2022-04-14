DOODiPALS (DOODI) Information

Doodipals $DOODI

$DOODI is a meme-driven IP under the Apeiron franchise, powered by Micro-Shorts, minigames, and AI Agents. $DOOD fuels the "Doods," a fun, tight-knit community that thrives on social media trends, backed by AI integrated into games via Deep Reinforcement Learning.

Apeiron’s team, who raised $27M from gaming legends like CH Kim (PUBG) and Ken Cron (World of Warcraft) plus web3 funds like Hashed and Spartan Group, won the 2024 Hong Kong ICT Digital Entertainment Grand Award. Now, they’re expanding beyond gamers with lighthearted Doodi products.