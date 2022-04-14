DONT coin (DONT) Tokenomics

DONT coin (DONT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DONT coin (DONT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

DONT coin (DONT) Information

$DONT is a cryptocurrency project that embodies the cypherpunk spirit and the strong, determined ethos of Donald Trump. By leveraging robust blockchain technology, fostering a vibrant community, and aligning with the values of transparency, decentralization, and innovation, $DONT aims to empower individuals and promote a more inclusive financial system. The project seeks to tap into the energy and passion of Trump's supporters while providing a platform for political engagement and expression within the cryptocurrency landscape.

Official Website:
https://dont.cash/

DONT coin (DONT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DONT coin (DONT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 45.23K
$ 45.23K$ 45.23K
Total Supply:
$ 999.97M
$ 999.97M$ 999.97M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.97M
$ 999.97M$ 999.97M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 45.23K
$ 45.23K$ 45.23K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

DONT coin (DONT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DONT coin (DONT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DONT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DONT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DONT's tokenomics, explore DONT token's live price!

DONT Price Prediction

Want to know where DONT might be heading? Our DONT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.