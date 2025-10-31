donk on bonk (DONK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00001119$ 0.00001119 $ 0.00001119 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.15% Price Change (1D) -0.54% Price Change (7D) -10.01% Price Change (7D) -10.01%

donk on bonk (DONK) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DONK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DONK's all-time high price is $ 0.00001119, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DONK has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, -0.54% over 24 hours, and -10.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

donk on bonk (DONK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.55K$ 20.55K $ 20.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.55K$ 20.55K $ 20.55K Circulation Supply 68.97B 68.97B 68.97B Total Supply 68,967,347,948.21584 68,967,347,948.21584 68,967,347,948.21584

The current Market Cap of donk on bonk is $ 20.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DONK is 68.97B, with a total supply of 68967347948.21584. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.55K.