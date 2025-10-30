Domi (DOMI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00325499 $ 0.00325499 $ 0.00325499 24H Low $ 0.00363619 $ 0.00363619 $ 0.00363619 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00325499$ 0.00325499 $ 0.00325499 24H High $ 0.00363619$ 0.00363619 $ 0.00363619 All Time High $ 0.407925$ 0.407925 $ 0.407925 Lowest Price $ 0.00279227$ 0.00279227 $ 0.00279227 Price Change (1H) -0.75% Price Change (1D) -8.21% Price Change (7D) -8.34% Price Change (7D) -8.34%

Domi (DOMI) real-time price is $0.00328655. Over the past 24 hours, DOMI traded between a low of $ 0.00325499 and a high of $ 0.00363619, showing active market volatility. DOMI's all-time high price is $ 0.407925, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00279227.

In terms of short-term performance, DOMI has changed by -0.75% over the past hour, -8.21% over 24 hours, and -8.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Domi (DOMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.51M$ 1.51M $ 1.51M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.29M$ 3.29M $ 3.29M Circulation Supply 460.00M 460.00M 460.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Domi is $ 1.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOMI is 460.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.29M.