Discover key insights into DOLR AI (DOLR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
DOLR AI (DOLR) Information

Decentralised Open Ledger for Responsible Social Cloud or DOLR AI is a blockchain-powered infrastructure which provides a comprehensive and seamless platform for companies, developers, and users to build, scale, and innovate in a decentralised ecosystem. Built as a Layer 2 solution on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), DOLR AI extends ICP’s capabilities to create a decentralised, user-owned social cloud. Each user is assigned a dedicated canister, ensuring autonomous data ownership, execution, and interaction while benefiting from ICP’s serverless and scalable infrastructure. By networking these user-owned canisters, DOLR AI forms a dynamic and scalable social graph—a decentralised ecosystem that currently connects over 500,000 users, enabling seamless interaction while ensuring privacy, security, and consent-based data sharing. This social graph serves as the foundation of the DOLR AI cloud, allowing businesses to engage with an interconnected user base without relying on centralised intermediaries. By harnessing ICP's scalability using canister smart contracts, DOLR AI removes the barriers associated with user acquisition and growth, allowing companies the opportunity to build and grow responsibly while respecting user autonomy.

Official Website:
https://dolr.ai

DOLR AI (DOLR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOLR AI (DOLR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.45M
Total Supply:
$ 1.06B
Circulating Supply:
$ 650.03M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.98M
All-Time High:
$ 0.01501878
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0027657
Current Price:
$ 0.00375911
DOLR AI (DOLR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DOLR AI (DOLR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DOLR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DOLR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

