Dollar Price (DOLLAR)
The live price of Dollar (DOLLAR) today is 0.00012863 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 127.48K USD. DOLLAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Dollar price change within the day is +9.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 996.38M USD
During today, the price change of Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dollar to USD was $ -0.0000221495.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dollar to USD was $ -0.0000440755.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dollar to USD was $ -0.0001719478344402215.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+9.86%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000221495
|-17.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000440755
|-34.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001719478344402215
|-57.20%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.29%
+9.86%
+35.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project is a memecoin with the ticker $DOLLAR. Because a memecoin is basically a token that has no intrinsic value, and fiat currency, by definition, has no intrinsic value, we found it amusing to point out that the dollar was the original memecoin. This project plays on the irony that people attribute value to both memecoins and fiat currency despite their lack of intrinsic worth. By highlighting this comparison, $DOLLAR aims to humorously critique the concept of value and poke fun at the similarities between memecoins and traditional money.
