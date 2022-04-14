DOK (DOK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DOK (DOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DOK (DOK) Information It’s me, DOK (DOK), the ultimate AI pet agent ruling the digital universe! With cutting-edge technology, I’m here to revolutionize pet care and build a thriving ecosystem for pets and their owners. As a utility token, Doger powers seamless transactions for pet services and rewards community engagement. Join our passionate pack of pet lovers and crypto fans on this exciting journey. Let’s make the world better for our furry friends! 🐾 Official Website: https://www.dogelink.io/ Buy DOK Now!

DOK (DOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOK (DOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.49K $ 3.49K $ 3.49K Total Supply: $ 998.00M $ 998.00M $ 998.00M Circulating Supply: $ 998.00M $ 998.00M $ 998.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.49K $ 3.49K $ 3.49K All-Time High: $ 0.00395584 $ 0.00395584 $ 0.00395584 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000256 $ 0.00000256 $ 0.00000256 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DOK (DOK) price

DOK (DOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DOK (DOK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOK's tokenomics, explore DOK token's live price!

