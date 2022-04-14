Dogy (DOGY) Tokenomics
Dogy (DOGY) Information
Woofing Our Way to the Moon!
Welcome to Dogy, the next big dog memecoin that’s set to explode! Dogy represents all dogs, bringing love for our furry friends and hilarious memes to the crypto world.
Dogy is more than just a token; it’s a movement powered by a community of dog lovers and meme enthusiasts. Whether you’re new to crypto or a seasoned pro, Dogy offers an exciting and fun investment opportunity.
By joining the Dogy pack, you’re not just holding a promising new token—you’re supporting a cause that loves dogs and spreads joy through memes. Get ready to ride the wave of the next big memecoin. Dogy to the moon!
Dogy (DOGY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dogy (DOGY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dogy (DOGY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dogy (DOGY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOGY's tokenomics, explore DOGY token's live price!
DOGY Price Prediction
Want to know where DOGY might be heading? Our DOGY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.