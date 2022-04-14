dogwithSHDZ (SHDZ) Tokenomics
$SHDZ (Dog with SHDZ) is a fun and community-driven memecoin centered around a dog mascot wearing sunglasses. The project aims to blend humor, creativity, and the spirit of crypto culture, offering a token that goes beyond typical memecoins. With its fair launch on Pump.fun, $SHDZ ensures transparency and equal opportunity for all participants. The token is designed to create a vibrant, engaged community that shares a love for memes, lightheartedness, and the festive side of crypto.
While the project celebrates inclusivity and fun, $SHDZ is also exploring future utility and expanding its presence through strategic partnerships, listings, and community-driven initiatives. The mascot’s love for Christmas vibes adds a unique, seasonal twist to the brand, further distinguishing $SHDZ in the memecoin landscape.
Understanding the tokenomics of dogwithSHDZ (SHDZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHDZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHDZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SHDZ Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.