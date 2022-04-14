Dogwifscarf ($SCARF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dogwifscarf ($SCARF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dogwifscarf ($SCARF) Information Dogwifscarf ($SCARF) is a community-driven meme token built on the Solana blockchain. It leverages viral marketing and innovative community engagement to drive rapid adoption and sustainable growth. With a clear roadmap defined by market cap milestones—from foundational community building to mass adoption—Dogwifscarf is poised to expand its ecosystem through utility enhancements, NFT drops, and strategic exchange listings.

Dogwifscarf ($SCARF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dogwifscarf ($SCARF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.37K $ 21.37K $ 21.37K Total Supply: $ 999.72M $ 999.72M $ 999.72M Circulating Supply: $ 999.72M $ 999.72M $ 999.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.37K $ 21.37K $ 21.37K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Dogwifscarf ($SCARF) price

Dogwifscarf ($SCARF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dogwifscarf ($SCARF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $SCARF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $SCARF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $SCARF's tokenomics, explore $SCARF token's live price!

$SCARF Price Prediction Want to know where $SCARF might be heading? Our $SCARF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

