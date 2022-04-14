Dogsheetcoin (DOGSHEET) Information

Dogsheet is all about the lazy life, and there’s nothing he loves more than burrowing under a blanket like the pro of procrastination he is. One particularly uninspired Sunday morning, he leveled up his game—wrapping himself so snugly he became the Picasso of blanket burritos. Productivity? Never heard of her. Cozy chaos? That’s his true calling.

