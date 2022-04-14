Dogsheetcoin (DOGSHEET) Tokenomics
Dogsheet is all about the lazy life, and there’s nothing he loves more than burrowing under a blanket like the pro of procrastination he is. One particularly uninspired Sunday morning, he leveled up his game—wrapping himself so snugly he became the Picasso of blanket burritos. Productivity? Never heard of her. Cozy chaos? That’s his true calling.
Dogsheetcoin (DOGSHEET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dogsheetcoin (DOGSHEET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGSHEET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGSHEET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOGSHEET's tokenomics, explore DOGSHEET token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.