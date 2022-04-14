Dogius Maximus (DOGIUS) Information

Dogius Maximus, also known as "Doge the Shiba Emperor," is the sovereign ruler of the mythical Dogetopian Empire, a realm that thrives in the digital universe of memes.Picture this: Doge, the iconic Shiba Inu with the endearing Comic Sans captions, has ascended to the status of a majestic emperor. Crowned with the might of internet humor, Dogius Maximus reigns over a land where memes set the laws and wholesome vibes are the currency. His chariot? Naturally golden, pulled by a pack of loyal Shibas, because why not? Dogius Maximus embodies the spirit of internet joy, free expression, and the delightful chaos of online culture. He's the protector of the wow, a revered entity for those who cherish the absurd, the uplifting, and the occasionally nonsensical. Remember, in Dogetopia, every meme is a proclamation, and Dogius Maximus is the meme lord we didn't know we needed-but now can't live without.