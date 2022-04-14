Doggo (DOGGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Doggo (DOGGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Doggo (DOGGO) Information $DOGGO is a meme token that was created following post on X by Billy Markus, co-founder of Dogecoin. The post depicted a video of a unique-looking dog with a caption, "what happened to doggo?". Doggo token was launched, and some supply was airdropped to Billy Markus, who sold his position. He the interacted with Doggo many times. History is repeating itself, as Markus sold off his position in Dogecoin to buy a car before it went parabolic. Official Website: https://doggo.vip/ Buy DOGGO Now!

Doggo (DOGGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Doggo (DOGGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 192.08K $ 192.08K $ 192.08K Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 192.08K $ 192.08K $ 192.08K All-Time High: $ 0.00006433 $ 0.00006433 $ 0.00006433 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Doggo (DOGGO) price

Doggo (DOGGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Doggo (DOGGO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOGGO's tokenomics, explore DOGGO token's live price!

DOGGO Price Prediction Want to know where DOGGO might be heading? Our DOGGO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DOGGO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!