Dogenarii coin (DOGENARII) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00002363 $ 0.00002363 $ 0.00002363 24H Low $ 0.00004643 $ 0.00004643 $ 0.00004643 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00002363$ 0.00002363 $ 0.00002363 24H High $ 0.00004643$ 0.00004643 $ 0.00004643 All Time High $ 0.00031101$ 0.00031101 $ 0.00031101 Lowest Price $ 0.00002046$ 0.00002046 $ 0.00002046 Price Change (1H) +1.08% Price Change (1D) +13.79% Price Change (7D) +12.58% Price Change (7D) +12.58%

Dogenarii coin (DOGENARII) real-time price is $0.00002725. Over the past 24 hours, DOGENARII traded between a low of $ 0.00002363 and a high of $ 0.00004643, showing active market volatility. DOGENARII's all-time high price is $ 0.00031101, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002046.

In terms of short-term performance, DOGENARII has changed by +1.08% over the past hour, +13.79% over 24 hours, and +12.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dogenarii coin (DOGENARII) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.25K$ 27.25K $ 27.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.25K$ 27.25K $ 27.25K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dogenarii coin is $ 27.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOGENARII is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.25K.