Dogei, launched on 7/1/2024, is a community-driven project designed as a safe haven for investors. Born from the idea of protecting against scams, it offers a place to invest securely and be part of something bigger. Dogei's story symbolizes resilience, showing that anyone can bounce back from hard times. His slogan, "Be Smart, Buy Red," reflects both his vibrant red color and his ethos. A hand-drawn cousin of Doge from China, Dogei appears in various versions, reflecting his emotions. His iconic OG Ethereum contract (0xe67) is proudly displayed on his legendary hat, and those who join become part of Dogei Club.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dogei (DOGEI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGEI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGEI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOGEI's tokenomics, explore DOGEI token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.