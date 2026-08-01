DogeFork Price Today

The live DogeFork (DORK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current DORK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DORK.

DogeFork currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,416.99, with a circulating supply of 149.73B DORK. During the last 24 hours, DORK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DORK moved +0.12% in the last hour and -7.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DogeFork (DORK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.42K$ 12.42K $ 12.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.42K$ 12.42K $ 12.42K Circulation Supply 149.73B 149.73B 149.73B Total Supply 149,725,083,810.5105 149,725,083,810.5105 149,725,083,810.5105

The current Market Cap of DogeFork is $ 12.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DORK is 149.73B, with a total supply of 149725083810.5105. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.42K.