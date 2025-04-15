What is the project about? Spread love with DOGC - MEME coin celebrating iconic DOGE MEME, original Doge cartoon. Join DOGE MEME Club, create next iconic Doge MEMEs What makes your project unique? We have a strong community and an original Doge cartoon meme. History of your project. We started working on DogeClub NFTs in August of last year.Yesterday, we launched our token. What’s next for your project? Our goals are to build a larger community, create more memes, and develop related apps. What can your token be used for? The token will be used to purchase our new NFT series and to support the development of NFT-related creator tools.

