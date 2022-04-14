DogeBoy (DOGB) Information

DogeBoy token is a MEME token a token created for those who unfortunately, being victims of scams, have lost faith in this world.The main target of the project is to give safety to the people who want to invest and to give earnings to the people who lost in the past.Nowadays, unfortunately many developers aim to create contracts who may be unsellable or contracts that due to high taxes, create a " Farm " in which devs earn marketing money and make people lose despite the big buy pressure, beyond this, there are too many projects from same devs who create everyday a new token just to earn money, and this made people get scared from buying any project.We believe that actually, market conditions seem bad, because people got scared from some of devs who unfortunately cheated them many times, by making them lose a lot of money. Our DogeBoy contract will be super safe.