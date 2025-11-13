Doge Head Coin (DHC) is a meme token built on the Solana blockchain. The project was created to merge community-driven culture with the efficiency of Solana’s fast and low-cost network. DHC launched through a presale on Pinksale and provides secure liquidity via Raydium AMM v2. The project is backed by a SpyWolf smart contract audit and a liquidity lock, which ensures a transparent and verifiable foundation for trading and long-term growth.