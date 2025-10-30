Doge Head Coin (DHC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.26684 $ 0.26684 $ 0.26684 24H Low $ 0.327676 $ 0.327676 $ 0.327676 24H High 24H Low $ 0.26684$ 0.26684 $ 0.26684 24H High $ 0.327676$ 0.327676 $ 0.327676 All Time High $ 0.327676$ 0.327676 $ 0.327676 Lowest Price $ 0.03381452$ 0.03381452 $ 0.03381452 Price Change (1H) +0.67% Price Change (1D) -4.84% Price Change (7D) +25.73% Price Change (7D) +25.73%

Doge Head Coin (DHC) real-time price is $0.280706. Over the past 24 hours, DHC traded between a low of $ 0.26684 and a high of $ 0.327676, showing active market volatility. DHC's all-time high price is $ 0.327676, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03381452.

In terms of short-term performance, DHC has changed by +0.67% over the past hour, -4.84% over 24 hours, and +25.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Doge Head Coin (DHC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.81M$ 2.81M $ 2.81M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.81M$ 2.81M $ 2.81M Circulation Supply 10.02M 10.02M 10.02M Total Supply 10,023,219.11050142 10,023,219.11050142 10,023,219.11050142

The current Market Cap of Doge Head Coin is $ 2.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DHC is 10.02M, with a total supply of 10023219.11050142. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.81M.