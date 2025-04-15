Doge Caucus Price (DOGECAUCUS)
The live price of Doge Caucus (DOGECAUCUS) today is 0.02529769 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.27K USD. DOGECAUCUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Doge Caucus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Doge Caucus price change within the day is -10.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00M USD
During today, the price change of Doge Caucus to USD was $ -0.00291862736154335.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Doge Caucus to USD was $ -0.0198936809.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Doge Caucus to USD was $ -0.0236970773.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Doge Caucus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00291862736154335
|-10.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0198936809
|-78.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0236970773
|-93.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Doge Caucus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-10.34%
-10.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Bipartisan House DOGE Caucus will lead the partnership between Congress and President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The nation expects sweeping common-sense reform, and the DOGE Caucus will pave the way for the House of Representatives to streamline government operations and to save taxpayer money. In an unexpected twist of fate, a new type of political movement emerged from Capitol Hill. Enter Doge Caucus, the satirical yet powerful fusion of memes and government efficiency. Inspired by the fictional partnership between Congress and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), this project channels the energy of humor, community, and the meme economy to deliver something truly extraordinary. Whether you're here for the laughs, the memes, or the mission, Doge Caucus represents the intersection of crypto culture and political satire, all wrapped up in one unforgettable project.
