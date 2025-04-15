The Bipartisan House DOGE Caucus will lead the partnership between Congress and President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The nation expects sweeping common-sense reform, and the DOGE Caucus will pave the way for the House of Representatives to streamline government operations and to save taxpayer money. In an unexpected twist of fate, a new type of political movement emerged from Capitol Hill. Enter Doge Caucus, the satirical yet powerful fusion of memes and government efficiency. Inspired by the fictional partnership between Congress and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), this project channels the energy of humor, community, and the meme economy to deliver something truly extraordinary. Whether you're here for the laughs, the memes, or the mission, Doge Caucus represents the intersection of crypto culture and political satire, all wrapped up in one unforgettable project.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.