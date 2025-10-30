The live Doge Baby price today is 0.03940668 USD. Track real-time DOGE BABY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DOGE BABY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Doge Baby price today is 0.03940668 USD. Track real-time DOGE BABY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DOGE BABY price trend easily at MEXC now.

Doge Baby Price (DOGE BABY)

1 DOGE BABY to USD Live Price:

$0.03940668
$0.03940668
+17.70%1D
USD
Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) Live Price Chart
Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.54%

+17.79%

-42.11%

-42.11%

Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) real-time price is $0.03940668. Over the past 24 hours, DOGE BABY traded between a low of $ 0.03248522 and a high of $ 0.03962468, showing active market volatility. DOGE BABY's all-time high price is $ 25.64, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03248522.

In terms of short-term performance, DOGE BABY has changed by -0.54% over the past hour, +17.79% over 24 hours, and -42.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of Doge Baby is $ 11.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOGE BABY is 300.00K, with a total supply of 300000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.82K.

Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Doge Baby to USD was $ +0.00595132.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Doge Baby to USD was $ -0.0386286266.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Doge Baby to USD was $ -0.0377151561.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Doge Baby to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00595132+17.79%
30 Days$ -0.0386286266-98.02%
60 Days$ -0.0377151561-95.70%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Doge Baby (DOGE BABY)

The Baby Golden Dog created by the Top 100 Community Alliance was successfully launched. The total Baby Golden Dog was issued only 300,000, with clean contracts and discarded permissions. There were no project parties. Tens of thousands of retail investors and joint ventures would do 10,000U per piece! Now we are jointly created by 86 Community, Pangu Community, Miracle Community, Rocket Community, Pudu Community and other major communities that connect with each other are jointly created. At present, chaos in the currency circle is everywhere. Baby Jindog is willing to be a clear stream in the circle and is a safe haven for the leeks in the currency circle. You must not miss the opportunity, and you will never come again! It takes a year for the whole dog to finish Pangu’s unfinished road! Baby Golden Dog will no longer have a battle!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) Resource

Official Website

Doge Baby Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Doge Baby.

Check the Doge Baby price prediction now!

DOGE BABY to Local Currencies

Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOGE BABY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Doge Baby (DOGE BABY)

How much is Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) worth today?
The live DOGE BABY price in USD is 0.03940668 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DOGE BABY to USD price?
The current price of DOGE BABY to USD is $ 0.03940668. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Doge Baby?
The market cap for DOGE BABY is $ 11.82K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DOGE BABY?
The circulating supply of DOGE BABY is 300.00K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DOGE BABY?
DOGE BABY achieved an ATH price of 25.64 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DOGE BABY?
DOGE BABY saw an ATL price of 0.03248522 USD.
What is the trading volume of DOGE BABY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DOGE BABY is -- USD.
Will DOGE BABY go higher this year?
DOGE BABY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DOGE BABY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

