Dogcoin (DCOIN) Tokenomics

Dogcoin (DCOIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Dogcoin (DCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Dogcoin (DCOIN) Information

Dogcoin is not just another token; it’s a revolutionary, pure, and honest project in the crypto space. Fully decentralized and built on the Ethereum blockchain, Dogcoin is the crypto pet for everyone. With no presale, no team allocations, and the entire supply secured in liquidity, this is a true community-driven project. Dogcoin represents fairness, transparency, and opportunity. The friendly Dogcoin is here to bring joy and a once-in-a-lifetime, life-changing chance to be part of something monumental. How far can we go with the unstoppable power of a united community? Can Dogcoin reach the stratosphere and become one of the most iconic memecoins in crypto history? In a time of uncertainty in the crypto world, Dogcoin stands out as a beacon of hope and fun. It’s more than just a token; it’s a movement designed to bring people together and create massive potential for long-term success. Join this unique experiment and help us prove that the power of a passionate community knows no limits.

Official Website:
https://dogcoin.pet/

Dogcoin (DCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dogcoin (DCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 129.26K
$ 129.26K$ 129.26K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 129.26K
$ 129.26K$ 129.26K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01101006
$ 0.01101006$ 0.01101006
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00012926
$ 0.00012926$ 0.00012926

Dogcoin (DCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dogcoin (DCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DCOIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DCOIN's tokenomics, explore DCOIN token's live price!

DCOIN Price Prediction

Want to know where DCOIN might be heading? Our DCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.