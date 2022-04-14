Dogcoin (DCOIN) Tokenomics
Dogcoin is not just another token; it’s a revolutionary, pure, and honest project in the crypto space. Fully decentralized and built on the Ethereum blockchain, Dogcoin is the crypto pet for everyone. With no presale, no team allocations, and the entire supply secured in liquidity, this is a true community-driven project. Dogcoin represents fairness, transparency, and opportunity. The friendly Dogcoin is here to bring joy and a once-in-a-lifetime, life-changing chance to be part of something monumental. How far can we go with the unstoppable power of a united community? Can Dogcoin reach the stratosphere and become one of the most iconic memecoins in crypto history? In a time of uncertainty in the crypto world, Dogcoin stands out as a beacon of hope and fun. It’s more than just a token; it’s a movement designed to bring people together and create massive potential for long-term success. Join this unique experiment and help us prove that the power of a passionate community knows no limits.
Dogcoin (DCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dogcoin (DCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dogcoin (DCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dogcoin (DCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
