What is Dogami (DOGA)

Discover DOGAMÍ! A unique play-to-earn AR mobile game supported by the Tezos blockchain, where players adopt and raise beautifully-crafted virtual NFT dogs. DOGAMÍ's pioneering ecosystem enables users to earn the proprietary utility token $DOGA, the internal currency of the DOGAMÍ metaverse! $DOGA is used to purchase add-ons, upgrade and customize DOGAMÍ, trade items within the game, buy new dogs and interact with other players. It also serves as a governance & staking token offering its holders the ability to decide on the game's future whilst empowering them through DeFi. Each dog has its own specific attributes that evolve in different stages and players can compete in real-time competitions and events. The better you raise your dog, the more you earn! As you train your dog from a puppy to your best friend, each action you choose earns you $DOGA. Furthermore, $DOGA is required to breed new DOGAMÍ, which can be kept or sold to new owners on secondary marketplaces. DOGAMÍ was created mid 2021 by 4 co-founders and boasts a team of 20 full-time employees - many of whom have extensive experience in game development. It was listed as one of 15 gaming startups to watch in Europe by Sifted. DOGAMÍ was early advised by The Sandbox Co-founder Sebastien Borget. The company successfully raised 6 million dollars through world-famous investors such as Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, XAnge Ventures. Their first NFT drop of 8000 dog avatars sold out in just a few hours propelling them to #1 place in terms of volume traded on major Tezos NFT platform 'Objkt'.

Dogami (DOGA) Resource Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dogami (DOGA) How much is Dogami (DOGA) worth today? The live DOGA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DOGA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of DOGA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Dogami? The market cap for DOGA is $ 334.18K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DOGA? The circulating supply of DOGA is 774.97M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DOGA? DOGA achieved an ATH price of 0.413535 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DOGA? DOGA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of DOGA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DOGA is -- USD . Will DOGA go higher this year? DOGA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DOGA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

