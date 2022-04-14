DOGAI (DOGAI) Tokenomics

DOGAI (DOGAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DOGAI (DOGAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

DOGAI (DOGAI) Information

DOGAI: The AI-Powered Memecoin That’s Pawsitively Revolutionary!

DOGAI is an exciting new memecoin on the Solana blockchain that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the fun and creativity of meme culture. Designed to bring a new level of engagement and accessibility to cryptocurrency, DOGAI is more than just a coin; it’s a community-driven project that brings AI-enhanced joy to the world of digital assets.

Our mission is to make cryptocurrency fun, accessible, and full of AI-enhanced belly rubs. Whether you're new to crypto or a seasoned trader, DOGAI offers a light-hearted yet innovative way to explore the digital economy. We believe that financial technology doesn’t have to be dry or intimidating, and DOGAI is here to prove that by blending cutting-edge AI with the universal appeal of memes.

Official Website:
https://dogai.gdn/

DOGAI (DOGAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOGAI (DOGAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 758.94K
$ 758.94K$ 758.94K
Total Supply:
$ 999.77M
$ 999.77M$ 999.77M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.77M
$ 999.77M$ 999.77M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 758.94K
$ 758.94K$ 758.94K
All-Time High:
$ 0.010174
$ 0.010174$ 0.010174
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00011777
$ 0.00011777$ 0.00011777
Current Price:
$ 0.00075641
$ 0.00075641$ 0.00075641

DOGAI (DOGAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DOGAI (DOGAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DOGAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DOGAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DOGAI's tokenomics, explore DOGAI token's live price!

DOGAI Price Prediction

Want to know where DOGAI might be heading? Our DOGAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.