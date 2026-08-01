Dog on Wire Price Today

The live Dog on Wire (DOW) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DOW.

Dog on Wire currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 169,113, with a circulating supply of 981.37M DOW. During the last 24 hours, DOW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DOW moved -3.93% in the last hour and +1.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.61K.

Dog on Wire (DOW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 169.11K$ 169.11K $ 169.11K Volume (24H) $ 57.61K$ 57.61K $ 57.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 169.11K$ 169.11K $ 169.11K Circulation Supply 981.37M 981.37M 981.37M Total Supply 981,372,448.6756984 981,372,448.6756984 981,372,448.6756984

The current Market Cap of Dog on Wire is $ 169.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.61K. The circulating supply of DOW is 981.37M, with a total supply of 981372448.6756984. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.11K.