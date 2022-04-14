Dog Mars (DOGM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dog Mars (DOGM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dog Mars (DOGM) Information Meme Dog Mars, also known by the symbol (DOGM), is a meme cryptocurrency built on the SOL blockchain. It is one of the meme coins inspired by Dogecoin and Elon Musk, focusing on the idea of humanity's future expansion to Mars. Investment Vehicle: Like other meme coins, Doge Mars is primarily used as a highly volatile investment tool. Investors can buy, sell, or hold DOGM with the hope that its value will increase over a short period. Official Website: https://dogmars.io/ Buy DOGM Now!

Dog Mars (DOGM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dog Mars (DOGM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 4.39K
Total Supply: $ 999.78M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.78M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.39K
All-Time High: $ 0.00058483
All-Time Low: $ 0.0000031
Current Price: $ 0

Dog Mars (DOGM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dog Mars (DOGM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOGM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOGM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOGM's tokenomics, explore DOGM token's live price!

