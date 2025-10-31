Dog In Vest (INVEST) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00004258 $ 0.00004258 $ 0.00004258 24H Low $ 0.00004682 $ 0.00004682 $ 0.00004682 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00004258$ 0.00004258 $ 0.00004258 24H High $ 0.00004682$ 0.00004682 $ 0.00004682 All Time High $ 0.0053796$ 0.0053796 $ 0.0053796 Lowest Price $ 0.00004068$ 0.00004068 $ 0.00004068 Price Change (1H) +1.20% Price Change (1D) -2.69% Price Change (7D) -9.50% Price Change (7D) -9.50%

Dog In Vest (INVEST) real-time price is $0.00004406. Over the past 24 hours, INVEST traded between a low of $ 0.00004258 and a high of $ 0.00004682, showing active market volatility. INVEST's all-time high price is $ 0.0053796, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004068.

In terms of short-term performance, INVEST has changed by +1.20% over the past hour, -2.69% over 24 hours, and -9.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dog In Vest (INVEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.08K$ 44.08K $ 44.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.08K$ 44.08K $ 44.08K Circulation Supply 999.81M 999.81M 999.81M Total Supply 999,814,856.184882 999,814,856.184882 999,814,856.184882

The current Market Cap of Dog In Vest is $ 44.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INVEST is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999814856.184882. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.08K.