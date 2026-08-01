Dog In Hood Price Today

The live Dog In Hood (DIH) price today is $ 0, with a 22.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current DIH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DIH.

Dog In Hood currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 159,055, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DIH. During the last 24 hours, DIH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00984436, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DIH moved -0.82% in the last hour and -27.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Dog In Hood (DIH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 159.06K$ 159.06K $ 159.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 159.06K$ 159.06K $ 159.06K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dog In Hood is $ 159.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DIH is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 159.06K.