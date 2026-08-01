Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Dog In Hood price today is 0 USD.DIH market cap is 159,055 USD. Track real-time DIH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Dog In Hood price today is 0 USD.DIH market cap is 159,055 USD. Track real-time DIH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About DIH

DIH Price Info

What is DIH

DIH Official Website

DIH Tokenomics

DIH Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Dog In Hood Logo

Dog In Hood Price (DIH)

Unlisted

1 DIH to USD Live Price:

$0.00016142
$0.00016142$0.00016142
-0.19%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Dog In Hood (DIH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:53:25 (UTC+8)

Dog In Hood Price Today

The live Dog In Hood (DIH) price today is $ 0, with a 22.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current DIH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DIH.

Dog In Hood currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 159,055, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DIH. During the last 24 hours, DIH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00984436, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DIH moved -0.82% in the last hour and -27.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Dog In Hood (DIH) Market Information

$ 159.06K
$ 159.06K$ 159.06K

--
----

$ 159.06K
$ 159.06K$ 159.06K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Dog In Hood is $ 159.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DIH is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 159.06K.

Dog In Hood Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00984436
$ 0.00984436$ 0.00984436

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.82%

-22.65%

-27.42%

-27.42%

Dog In Hood (DIH) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Dog In Hood to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dog In Hood to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dog In Hood to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dog In Hood to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-22.65%
30 Days$ 0-82.42%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Dog In Hood

Dog In Hood (DIH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DIH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Dog In Hood (DIH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Dog In Hood could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Dog In Hood will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DIH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Dog In Hood Price Prediction.

What is Dog In Hood (DIH)

Dog In Hood ($DIH) is a community-first meme coin built on Robinhood Chain, centered around a simple yet iconic visual: a mysterious, front-facing dog wearing a hood. Inspired by the viral success of projects like dogwifhat ($WIF), $DIH captures the same pure-meme essence—"literally just a dog in a hood"—while adding a fresh, layered narrative that resonates with dog lovers, retail traders, and meme enthusiasts alike. The project blends cuteness with cultural relevance. The "hood" serves as a double entendre: a literal hoodie giving the mascot a cool, urban, silent-observer vibe ("says less, watches more," "head down, hood up"), and a nod to the Robinhood ecosystem. Launched alongside the Robinhood Chain meta, $DIH positions itself as the native mascot for this retail-focused on-chain environment, democratizing fun and momentum in the spirit of accessible trading. At its core, $DIH thrives on simplicity and community momentum rather than complex utility or roadmaps. The highly memeable front-facing design makes it perfect for edits, PFPs, reactions, and viral content. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and fair-launch roots, $DIH focuses on organic growth through attention, memes, and ecosystem expansion on Robinhood Chain. It appeals to overlapping audiences: universal dog meme fans, Robinhood retail traders familiar with high-conviction plays, and degen communities seeking the next simple-yet-powerful cultural token. No promises beyond the image and the movement—just pure momentum where the hood stays on.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Dog In Hood (DIH) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemeRobinhood Ecosystem

About Dog In Hood

What is the current market price of DIH?

It's currently valued at £, reflecting a price movement of -22.65% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Dog In Hood have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, DIH shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for DIH?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of DIH. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Dog In Hood?

It has traded between £ and £, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of DIH on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated DIH is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dog In Hood

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:53:25 (UTC+8)

Dog In Hood (DIH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Dog In Hood

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2645
$0.2645$0.2645

-3.11%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01172
$0.01172$0.01172

-0.59%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.032257
$0.032257$0.032257

-9.62%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07461
$0.07461$0.07461

-2.88%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00095
$0.00095$0.00095

+97.91%

Isekai Blade

Isekai Blade

ISEK

$0.000261
$0.000261$0.000261

+74.00%

Myros

Myros

MY

$0.007084
$0.007084$0.007084

+62.66%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.7123
$0.7123$0.7123

+14.46%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

$0.00625
$0.00625$0.00625

+7.20%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?