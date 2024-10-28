Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Tokenomics

Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Information

Dog Emoji (🐕) is a community-driven dog-based memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Dog Emoji (🐕) was launched on October 28th, 2024 by an anonymous party, and has since been taken over and driven by the community. The Dog Emoji (🐕) community incorporates the emoji into memes as the core subject of content, as well as incorporating it into phrases such as "I've got that 🐕 in me," and spamming the emoji en masse in threads on social media.

Official Website:
https://dogemojicoin.com/

Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 234.01K
$ 234.01K$ 234.01K
Total Supply:
$ 999.97M
$ 999.97M$ 999.97M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.97M
$ 999.97M$ 999.97M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 234.01K
$ 234.01K$ 234.01K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01392429
$ 0.01392429$ 0.01392429
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00019082
$ 0.00019082$ 0.00019082
Current Price:
$ 0.00023272
$ 0.00023272$ 0.00023272

Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of 🐕 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many 🐕 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand 🐕's tokenomics, explore 🐕 token's live price!

🐕 Price Prediction

Want to know where 🐕 might be heading? Our 🐕 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.