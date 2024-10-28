Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Information Dog Emoji (🐕) is a community-driven dog-based memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Dog Emoji (🐕) was launched on October 28th, 2024 by an anonymous party, and has since been taken over and driven by the community. The Dog Emoji (🐕) community incorporates the emoji into memes as the core subject of content, as well as incorporating it into phrases such as "I've got that 🐕 in me," and spamming the emoji en masse in threads on social media. Official Website: https://dogemojicoin.com/ Buy 🐕 Now!

Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 234.01K $ 234.01K $ 234.01K Total Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 234.01K $ 234.01K $ 234.01K All-Time High: $ 0.01392429 $ 0.01392429 $ 0.01392429 All-Time Low: $ 0.00019082 $ 0.00019082 $ 0.00019082 Current Price: $ 0.00023272 $ 0.00023272 $ 0.00023272 Learn more about Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) price

Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 🐕 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 🐕 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 🐕's tokenomics, explore 🐕 token's live price!

