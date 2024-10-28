Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Tokenomics
Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Information
Dog Emoji (🐕) is a community-driven dog-based memecoin on the Solana blockchain. Dog Emoji (🐕) was launched on October 28th, 2024 by an anonymous party, and has since been taken over and driven by the community. The Dog Emoji (🐕) community incorporates the emoji into memes as the core subject of content, as well as incorporating it into phrases such as "I've got that 🐕 in me," and spamming the emoji en masse in threads on social media.
Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of Dog Emoji On Solana (🐕) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 🐕 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 🐕 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
🐕 Price Prediction
