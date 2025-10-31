Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00232529 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.62% Price Change (1D) -5.11% Price Change (7D) -17.12%

Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DRMUTANT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DRMUTANT's all-time high price is $ 0.00232529, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DRMUTANT has changed by +0.62% over the past hour, -5.11% over 24 hours, and -17.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Doctor Mutant (DRMUTANT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.75K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.75K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Doctor Mutant is $ 39.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRMUTANT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.75K.