What is DNA Token (DNA)

DNA Token is an innovative ERC20 token deployed on the World Chain, designed to mirror the evolution of human societies in the digital currency landscape. Just as humanity evolved from simple foragers to complex societies, the DNA Token aims to revolutionize the crypto space by fostering community growth and engagement through a unique referral and reward system. Incorporating World ID technology, DNA Token ensures that its users are verified as real humans, contributing to a more secure and trustworthy ecosystem. The project is focused on offering a sophisticated way for individuals to participate in the crypto market, while promoting organic growth through community-driven initiatives. By leveraging the power of Ethereum’s ERC20 standard and the scalability of World Chain, DNA Token aims to provide a seamless and secure experience for users. The project emphasizes decentralization, community involvement, and real-world human verification, offering a unique approach to digital currency adoption and growth in the crypto space.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DNA Token (DNA) Resource Official Website

DNA Token (DNA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DNA Token (DNA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DNA token's extensive tokenomics now!