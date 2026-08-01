DLP Duck Price Today

The live DLP Duck (DUCK) price today is $ 0.00126238, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00126238 per DUCK.

DLP Duck currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 55,947, with a circulating supply of 44.32M DUCK. During the last 24 hours, DUCK traded between $ 0.00125525 (low) and $ 0.00126509 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DUCK moved -- in the last hour and +1.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.20.

DLP Duck (DUCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.95K$ 55.95K $ 55.95K Volume (24H) $ 36.20$ 36.20 $ 36.20 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.17K$ 84.17K $ 84.17K Circulation Supply 44.32M 44.32M 44.32M Total Supply 66,672,490.75546493 66,672,490.75546493 66,672,490.75546493

The current Market Cap of DLP Duck is $ 55.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.20. The circulating supply of DUCK is 44.32M, with a total supply of 66672490.75546493. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.17K.