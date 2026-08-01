Divvy Price Today

The live Divvy (DIVVY) price today is $ 0, with a 75.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current DIVVY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DIVVY.

Divvy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,876.06, with a circulating supply of 992.77M DIVVY. During the last 24 hours, DIVVY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DIVVY moved -0.79% in the last hour and -85.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Divvy (DIVVY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.88K$ 13.88K $ 13.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.88K$ 13.88K $ 13.88K Circulation Supply 992.77M 992.77M 992.77M Total Supply 992,772,918.2212939 992,772,918.2212939 992,772,918.2212939

The current Market Cap of Divvy is $ 13.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DIVVY is 992.77M, with a total supply of 992772918.2212939. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.88K.