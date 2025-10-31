DiviSwap (DSWAP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.12035 $ 0.12035 $ 0.12035 24H Low $ 0.131877 $ 0.131877 $ 0.131877 24H High 24H Low $ 0.12035$ 0.12035 $ 0.12035 24H High $ 0.131877$ 0.131877 $ 0.131877 All Time High $ 0.189789$ 0.189789 $ 0.189789 Lowest Price $ 0.083572$ 0.083572 $ 0.083572 Price Change (1H) +0.18% Price Change (1D) -7.88% Price Change (7D) -6.92% Price Change (7D) -6.92%

DiviSwap (DSWAP) real-time price is $0.120776. Over the past 24 hours, DSWAP traded between a low of $ 0.12035 and a high of $ 0.131877, showing active market volatility. DSWAP's all-time high price is $ 0.189789, while its all-time low price is $ 0.083572.

In terms of short-term performance, DSWAP has changed by +0.18% over the past hour, -7.88% over 24 hours, and -6.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DiviSwap (DSWAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.20K$ 28.20K $ 28.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 73.92K$ 73.92K $ 73.92K Circulation Supply 233.47K 233.47K 233.47K Total Supply 612,059.0 612,059.0 612,059.0

The current Market Cap of DiviSwap is $ 28.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DSWAP is 233.47K, with a total supply of 612059.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 73.92K.