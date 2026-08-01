Diversified USD Price Today

The live Diversified USD (DFIUSD) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current DFIUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per DFIUSD.

Diversified USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 186,166, with a circulating supply of 185.99K DFIUSD. During the last 24 hours, DFIUSD traded between $ 1.0 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.048, while the all-time low was $ 0.974822.

In short-term performance, DFIUSD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.02K.

Diversified USD (DFIUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 186.17K$ 186.17K $ 186.17K Volume (24H) $ 29.02K$ 29.02K $ 29.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 186.17K$ 186.17K $ 186.17K Circulation Supply 185.99K 185.99K 185.99K Total Supply 185,992.67578125 185,992.67578125 185,992.67578125

The current Market Cap of Diversified USD is $ 186.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.02K. The circulating supply of DFIUSD is 185.99K, with a total supply of 185992.67578125. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 186.17K.