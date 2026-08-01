DITGOLD Price Today

The live DITGOLD (DITAU) price today is $ 0.0061489, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current DITAU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0061489 per DITAU.

DITGOLD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,465,661, with a circulating supply of 888.89M DITAU. During the last 24 hours, DITAU traded between $ 0.00602954 (low) and $ 0.00615656 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00741879, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DITAU moved -0.00% in the last hour and +2.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 101.00K.

DITGOLD (DITAU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.47M$ 5.47M $ 5.47M Volume (24H) $ 101.00K$ 101.00K $ 101.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.47M$ 5.47M $ 5.47M Circulation Supply 888.89M 888.89M 888.89M Total Supply 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0 888,888,888.0

The current Market Cap of DITGOLD is $ 5.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 101.00K. The circulating supply of DITAU is 888.89M, with a total supply of 888888888.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.47M.