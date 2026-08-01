Distorted Face Price Today

The live Distorted Face (DISTORTED) price today is $ 0, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current DISTORTED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DISTORTED.

Distorted Face currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,985.55, with a circulating supply of 999.47M DISTORTED. During the last 24 hours, DISTORTED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0060108, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DISTORTED moved -1.44% in the last hour and +11.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Distorted Face (DISTORTED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.99K$ 18.99K $ 18.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.99K$ 18.99K $ 18.99K Circulation Supply 999.47M 999.47M 999.47M Total Supply 999,473,541.124031 999,473,541.124031 999,473,541.124031

The current Market Cap of Distorted Face is $ 18.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DISTORTED is 999.47M, with a total supply of 999473541.124031. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.99K.